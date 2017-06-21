UPDATE 3-Tropical Storm Cindy weakens slightly ahead of U.S. Gulf Coast landfall

(New throughout, adds details about storm-related fatality,
tornadoes, updates storm progress)
By Liz Hampton
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy churned slowly on
Wednesday across the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected landing
on the Texas-Louisiana border, after claiming the life of a
vacationing child and threatening to bring flash floods from
Texas to Florida.
The storm took the life of a 10-year-old boy who was struck
and fatally injured by a log dislodged by a large wave while he
stood near shore in the Gulf Coast community of Fort Morgan,
Alabama, the Baldwin County Coroner said.
The boy, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was
vacationing with and his family at the shore. No other
casualties have been reported from the storm.
Cindy's wind speed remained at maximum sustained winds of 50
miles (85 km) per hour, down from 60 miles (95 km) per hour on
Tuesday, and the storm center was located about 135 miles (215
km) south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, the National Hurricane
Center said Wednesday in an afternoon update.
Two tornados were reported about 4 miles (6.4 km) northwest
of Biloxi, Mississippi, according to the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of
emergency and readied emergency vehicles and the Louisiana
National Guard. As of noon, he said there were no reports of
significant flooding or damage, but there were worries of
tornadoes.
Alabama also declared a state of emergency, Texas increased
its state of preparedness and Florida's governor warned
residents in the northwest part of his state to stay alert for
flooding and heavy rain.
The storm has had limited impact on oil production in the
Gulf. About 17 percent of oil production in the Gulf was shut in
and 40 platforms, or about 5 percent, were evacuated. Expected
rains and wind could disrupt regional refineries that are home
to some 2.3 million barrels per day of refining capacity.
Sabine Pilots, which guides ships in and out of the ports of
Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Orange, Texas, suspended some
operations on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
The storm, moving northwest at nearly 9 miles (14 km) per
hour, was expected to make landfall along the Texas-Louisiana
border, near major Exxon Mobil Corp., Motiva Enterprises
and Total SA refineries. Outages at refineries could
drive up gasoline prices.
"The big story here is going to be a large area of rain
across the southern portion of the U.S.," said Matt Rogers,
president and co-founder of Commodity Weather Group.
Cindy could drop between 6 and 9 inches (15-23 cm) of rain
and bring as much as 15 inches to some parts of southeastern
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and cause
"life-threatening flash flooding," the NHC said.
The storm could cause a surge of up to 3 feet (0.91 meters)
in isolated areas and possibly spawn tornados from southern
Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, the NHC said.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned
crude storage terminal in the United States, suspended vessel
offloading operations ahead of the storm but expected no
interruptions to deliveries from its hub in Clovelly, Louisiana.
Energy companies with operations in the Gulf of Mexico
reported little impact on production. Shell suspended
some well operations and Anadarko Petroleum, ENI
and Enbridge said they had evacuated
non-essential personnel.
The Gulf of Mexico region is home to about 17 percent of
U.S. crude and 5 percent of dry natural gas output, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
New Orleans residents were told to expect about 6 inches of
rain from the storm, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a press
conference, about half the amount previously forecast.
There was little impact on air travel. At 4 p.m., New
Orleans airport reported eight flights canceled and Atlanta's
Hartsfield-Jackson had seven flights canceled, according to
FlightAware, an airline tracking service.
There were reports of voluntary evacuations from some
coastal communities in Texas, including the Bolivar Peninsula in
Galveston County, near where the storm was expected to hit land.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said it was lowering some
lake levels to add water storage capacity for rains from Cindy.
TVA provides electricity to more than 9 million people in parts
of seven southeastern states, along with flood control for the
Tennessee River system.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov.
30. Most meteorologists forecast this year will be more active
than normal.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton, Scott DiSavino, Bernie Woodall, Jon
Herskovitz, Devika Krishna Kumar and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by
Chris Reese and David Gregorio)