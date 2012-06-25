Anadarko restaffing Gulf of Mexico platforms post-TS Debby

HOUSTON, June 25 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said on Monday the company aimed to restaff the four Gulf of
Mexico oil and gas platforms that had been shut down and
evacuated for Tropical Storm Debby as weather conditions
allowed.
The company said it would first restaff its Marco Polo and
Constitution platforms in the central part of the basin and
restart production after inspections.
Later on Monday, Anadarko expected to restaff workers to the
natural gas-only Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1
billion cubic feet per day, and its Neptune oil and gas platform
in the east-central part of the Gulf.