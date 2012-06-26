版本:
ConocoPhillips restarts US Gulf platform after storm

HOUSTON, June 26 ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday it was restarting its lone oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The company said the Magnolia platform, which produced an average of 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011, had been restaffed.

"Normal operations are now underway to restore production," the company said.

