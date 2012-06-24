版本:
Shell shuts some US Gulf production due to Debby

HOUSTON, June 24 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had shut production on its Auger and Enchilada/Sala production platforms in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico by Sunday as workers were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.

The company was also preparing operations in the central and western Gulf for further shut-ins and evacuations.

