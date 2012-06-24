Shell shuts some US Gulf production due to Debby

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 24 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had shut production on its Auger and Enchilada/Sala production platforms in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico by Sunday as workers were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.
The company was also preparing operations in the central and western Gulf for further shut-ins and evacuations.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.