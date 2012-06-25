版本:
Exxon shuts natural gas output in Gulf due to storm

HOUSTON, June 24 Exxon Mobil Corp. said on Sunday that it had shut 1,000 barrels per day in oil production and 7 million cubic feet in daily natural gas output due to the threat of Tropical Storm Debby, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company also said only non-essential workers have been removed from operations potentially in the path of the storm.

