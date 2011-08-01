Gulf oil and natgas output ramping up after dissipated Don

* Companies restarting Gulf of Mexico output

* Total of 498,000 bpd oil output lost over 4 days

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Aug 1 U.S. oil and gas producers on Monday ramped up output that had been shut in for Tropical Storm Don, which dissipated shortly after coming ashore late Friday.

Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) restarted on Sunday and was ramping up on Monday, spokeswoman Kelly OpDeWeegh said.

Apache Corp (APA.N) also had restaffed operations and restarted output, with no storm damage noted on any platforms, spokesman Bill Mintz said.

As of Sunday, 84,072 barrels per day of oil, or 6 percent, and 186 million cubic feet per day of natgas, or 3.5 percent, were still shut in, U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.

The agency was slated to update those figures later Monday.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) had yet to say on Monday whether it had restarted shut-in production, but other companies that evacuated workers and shut in production as Don approached had already restaffed platforms and restarted output, including Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N)

From July 28 through Sunday, a total of 498,000 bpd of oil and 1 billion cubic feet per day of natgas output was lost due to shut-ins for Don, according to agency data.

The Gulf roughly accounts for 30 percent of oil and 12 percent of natgas production in the U.S., according to the agency.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that a tropical wave about 250 miles (402 km) east of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean Sea holds a 90 percent change of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days. The system will be named Emily if it strengthens into a storm or hurricane. [ID:nL3E7J12YW] (Editing by John Picinich)