Gulf oil and natgas output ramping up after dissipated Don

* Companies restarting Gulf of Mexico output
* Total of 498,000 bpd oil output lost over 4 days
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Aug 1 U.S. oil and gas producers on Monday ramped
up output that had been shut in for Tropical Storm Don, which dissipated
shortly after coming ashore late Friday.
Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) restarted on Sunday and was ramping up on Monday,
spokeswoman Kelly OpDeWeegh said.
Apache Corp (APA.N) also had restaffed operations and restarted output,
with no storm damage noted on any platforms, spokesman Bill Mintz said.
As of Sunday, 84,072 barrels per day of oil, or 6 percent, and 186
million cubic feet per day of natgas, or 3.5 percent, were still shut in,
U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.
The agency was slated to update those figures later Monday.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) had yet to say on Monday whether it had
restarted shut-in production, but other companies that evacuated workers
and shut in production as Don approached had already restaffed platforms
and restarted output, including Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Anadarko Petroleum
Corp (APC.N)
From July 28 through Sunday, a total of 498,000 bpd of oil and 1
billion cubic feet per day of natgas output was lost due to shut-ins for
Don, according to agency data.
The Gulf roughly accounts for 30 percent of oil and 12 percent of
natgas production in the U.S., according to the agency.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that a tropical wave
about 250 miles (402 km) east of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean Sea
holds a 90 percent change of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two
days. The system will be named Emily if it strengthens into a storm or
hurricane. [ID:nL3E7J12YW]
(Editing by John Picinich)