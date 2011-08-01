CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-U.S. Gulf oil, natgas output ramping up after Don

(Corrects to fix units of total oil and gas lost to barrels
and billion cubic feet respectively in paragraph 6)
* Companies restarting Gulf of Mexico output
* Total of 530,337 barrels oil output lost over five days
(Adds latest shut-in figures from U.S. govt)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Aug 1 U.S. oil and gas producers on
Monday ramped up output shut in for Tropical Storm Don, which
dissipated after coming ashore shortly before the weekend.
Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) restarted operations on Sunday and
was now approaching planned rates, spokeswoman Kelly op de
Weegh said.
Apache Corp (APA.N) also had restaffed operations and
restarted output, with no storm damage noted on any platforms,
spokesman Bill Mintz said.
As of Monday, 31,964 barrels per day of oil, or 2.3
percent, and 46 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, or
0.9 percent, remained shut in, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management said.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has yet to say whether it has
restarted shut-in production. Other companies that evacuated
workers and shut in production as Don approached have restaffed
platforms and restarted output, including Chevron Corp (CVX.N)
and Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N)
From July 28 through Monday, 530,337 barrels of oil and
1.05 billion cubic feet of gas output was lost due to shut-ins
for Don, according to agency data.
The Gulf roughly accounts for 30 percent of oil and 12
percent of gas production in the United States, according to
the agency.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave
about 250 miles (400 km) east of Martinique in the eastern
Caribbean Sea held an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical
cyclone in the next two days. The system will be named Emily if
it strengthens into a storm or hurricane. [ID:nEMS0726RI]