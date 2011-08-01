CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-U.S. Gulf oil, natgas output ramping up after Don

(Corrects to fix units of total oil and gas lost to barrels and billion cubic feet respectively in paragraph 6)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Aug 1 U.S. oil and gas producers on Monday ramped up output shut in for Tropical Storm Don, which dissipated after coming ashore shortly before the weekend.

Shell Oil Co ( RDSa.L ) restarted operations on Sunday and was now approaching planned rates, spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said.

Apache Corp ( APA.N ) also had restaffed operations and restarted output, with no storm damage noted on any platforms, spokesman Bill Mintz said.

As of Monday, 31,964 barrels per day of oil, or 2.3 percent, and 46 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, or 0.9 percent, remained shut in, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.

Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) has yet to say whether it has restarted shut-in production. Other companies that evacuated workers and shut in production as Don approached have restaffed platforms and restarted output, including Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) and Anadarko Petroleum Corp ( APC.N )

From July 28 through Monday, 530,337 barrels of oil and 1.05 billion cubic feet of gas output was lost due to shut-ins for Don, according to agency data.

The Gulf roughly accounts for 30 percent of oil and 12 percent of gas production in the United States, according to the agency.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave about 250 miles (400 km) east of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean Sea held an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days. The system will be named Emily if it strengthens into a storm or hurricane. [ID:nEMS0726RI]