UPDATE 1-FACTBOX-Tropical Storm Don's impact on US Gulf oil, gas

 Aug 1 U.S. oil and gas producers ramped up restarted production
at Gulf of Mexico platforms on Monday after Tropical Storm Don came ashore late
last week. [ID:nN1E7701JE]
 Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) said production at its Perdido platform was ramping
up after restarting on Sunday. Apache Corp (APA.N) said it had restarted output
at all 10 Gulf platforms shut in for the storm.
 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) also said on Monday that its shut-in output had
resumed production.
 The storm came ashore late on Friday about 40 miles (65 km) south of Corpus
Christi and had dissipated by Saturday.
 The Gulf of Mexico roughly accounts for 30 percent of U.S. oil production
and 12 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean
Energy Management. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant
capacity and 40 percent of the nation's refining capacity also line the Gulf
Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
 Forecasters have said the 2011 hurricane season will spawn six to 10
hurricanes, of which half could become major. [ID:nN1E76P0UD]
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
      7/28   7/29     7/30    7/31    8/1   Total shut in
Oil    94,962  166,554  52,785  84,072  31,964   530,337
Natgas   148     327     350      186     46      1,056
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------
ESTIMATED PRODUCTION OFFLINE [ID:nN1E76R19W]
Oil output shut: 31,964 bpd Monday vs 84,072 bpd Sunday
Gas output shut: 46 mmcf Monday vs 186 mmcf Sunday
* Source: BOEMRE
---------------------------------------------------------------
OFFSHORE PRODUCTION IMPACT
OIL (in barrels per day)
Company    Asset          Capacity       Shut   Restarted
Anadarko   Marco Polo      120,000    July 28     July 31
        Constitution     70,000    July 28     July 31
        Nansen           40,000    July 28     July 31
        Boomvang         40,000    July 28     July 31
        Gunnison         40,000    July 28     July 31
Apache     10 platforms      2,000    July 28     July 31
BP         Atlantis        200,000    July 28     July 30
Shell      Perdido         100,000    July 28     July 31
GAS (in mmcfd)
Company   Asset           Capacity       Shut   Restarted
Anadarko  Marco Polo           300    July 28     July 31
       Boomvang             200    July 28     July 31
       Constitution         200    July 28     July 31
       Red Hawk             120    July 28     July 31
Enbridge  Stingray pipeline    560    July 28     July 29
------------------------------------------------------------
TEXAS REFINERIES NEAREST STORM (in '000 bpd)
Company      Location        Capacity         Status
Citgo        Corpus Christi       163      No impact
Flint Hills  Corpus Christi       289      No impact
Valero       Corpus Christi       340      No impact
------------------------------------------------------------
PREPARATION, EVACUATIONS
 * Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N) -- Evacuated 185 personnel; shut six
platforms; by Sunday all re-manned and restarted.
 * BHP Billiton (BLT.L) -- Re-manned Shenzi and Neptune oil and gas
platforms over the weekend.
 * BP Plc (BP.L) -- Re-manned Atlantis, Holstein and Mad Dog platforms,
planned to restart Atlantis.
 * Chevron (CVX.N) -- Restarted shut-in production on Sunday, was restaffing
Gulf operations; never specified how much output was shut or how many workers
were evacuated.
 * Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) -- Evacuated 195; shut Perdido platform;
restarted Perdido, re-manned all operations.
 * Apache (APA.N) -- Evacuated 368; shut 49 mmcfd of gas and 2,000 bpd at 10
platforms; restarted all production, re-manned all operations.
 * Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) -- Re-manned Gulf operations; 50 mmcfd of gas, 8,000
bpd oil resumed production.
 * Enbridge (ENB.TO) -- Evacuated West Cameron 509 platform; no production
impact; re-staffed on Friday.
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Adriana Barrera; compiled by Selam
Gebrekidan, Bruce Nichols and Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Dale Hudson)

