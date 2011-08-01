UPDATE 1-FACTBOX-Tropical Storm Don's impact on US Gulf oil, gas

Aug 1 U.S. oil and gas producers ramped up restarted production at Gulf of Mexico platforms on Monday after Tropical Storm Don came ashore late last week. [ID:nN1E7701JE]

Shell Oil Co ( RDSa.L ) said production at its Perdido platform was ramping up after restarting on Sunday. Apache Corp ( APA.N ) said it had restarted output at all 10 Gulf platforms shut in for the storm.

Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) also said on Monday that its shut-in output had resumed production.

The storm came ashore late on Friday about 40 miles (65 km) south of Corpus Christi and had dissipated by Saturday.

The Gulf of Mexico roughly accounts for 30 percent of U.S. oil production and 12 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 40 percent of the nation's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Forecasters have said the 2011 hurricane season will spawn six to 10 hurricanes, of which half could become major. [ID:nN1E76P0UD] -------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 Total shut in Oil 94,962 166,554 52,785 84,072 31,964 530,337 Natgas 148 327 350 186 46 1,056 * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement. --------------------------------------------------------------- ESTIMATED PRODUCTION OFFLINE [ID:nN1E76R19W] Oil output shut: 31,964 bpd Monday vs 84,072 bpd Sunday Gas output shut: 46 mmcf Monday vs 186 mmcf Sunday * Source: BOEMRE --------------------------------------------------------------- OFFSHORE PRODUCTION IMPACT OIL (in barrels per day) Company Asset Capacity Shut Restarted Anadarko Marco Polo 120,000 July 28 July 31

Constitution 70,000 July 28 July 31

Nansen 40,000 July 28 July 31

Boomvang 40,000 July 28 July 31

Gunnison 40,000 July 28 July 31 Apache 10 platforms 2,000 July 28 July 31 BP Atlantis 200,000 July 28 July 30 Shell Perdido 100,000 July 28 July 31 GAS (in mmcfd) Company Asset Capacity Shut Restarted Anadarko Marco Polo 300 July 28 July 31

Boomvang 200 July 28 July 31

Constitution 200 July 28 July 31

Red Hawk 120 July 28 July 31 Enbridge Stingray pipeline 560 July 28 July 29 ------------------------------------------------------------ TEXAS REFINERIES NEAREST STORM (in '000 bpd) Company Location Capacity Status Citgo Corpus Christi 163 No impact Flint Hills Corpus Christi 289 No impact Valero Corpus Christi 340 No impact ------------------------------------------------------------ PREPARATION, EVACUATIONS

* Anadarko Petroleum ( APC.N ) -- Evacuated 185 personnel; shut six platforms; by Sunday all re-manned and restarted.

* BHP Billiton ( BLT.L ) -- Re-manned Shenzi and Neptune oil and gas platforms over the weekend.

* BP Plc ( BP.L ) -- Re-manned Atlantis, Holstein and Mad Dog platforms, planned to restart Atlantis.

* Chevron ( CVX.N ) -- Restarted shut-in production on Sunday, was restaffing Gulf operations; never specified how much output was shut or how many workers were evacuated.

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) -- Evacuated 195; shut Perdido platform; restarted Perdido, re-manned all operations.

* Apache ( APA.N ) -- Evacuated 368; shut 49 mmcfd of gas and 2,000 bpd at 10 platforms; restarted all production, re-manned all operations.

* Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) -- Re-manned Gulf operations; 50 mmcfd of gas, 8,000 bpd oil resumed production.