UPDATE 1-Enbridge pulls gas pipe staff from Gulf on storm

* Manta Ray and Garden Banks pipeline platforms evacuated

* Nautilus and Mississippi Canyon pipelines monitoring

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) has pulled workers from three platforms on the Manta Ray and Garden Banks gas pipeline systems in the Gulf of Mexico due to the threat of tropical weather, email alerts said Thursday.

The Mississippi Canyon and Nautilus pipeline systems had not evacuated but were monitoring Tropical Disturbance 35 in the central Gulf in case evacuation becomes necessary, Enbridge said in the alerts.

Personnel were removed from platforms in Ship Shoal 207 and Ship Shoal 332 on the Manta Ray system and from a platform in South Marsh Island 76 on the Garden Banks system. The location designations describe areas and blocks leased to operators by the U.S. government.

Enbridge provided no details on the number of personnel involved or how operation of the pipelines might be affected.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)