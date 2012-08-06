UPDATE 4-Ernesto spins west over open sea, soaking Jamaica

* Ernesto expected to make landfall in Mexico
* May reach hurricane strength by mid-week
* Tropical Storm Florence forms in eastern Atlantic
By Michael Connor
MIAMI, Aug 5 Tropical Storm Ernesto kept on a
westerly course in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday and was expected
to strengthen slowly over the next 48 hours, soaking Jamaica as
it passed the island on its way to Mexico's Yucatan, U.S.
forecasters said.
Wet and windy conditions were felt in Jamaica which caught
the outer rain bands of Ernesto, according to Jamaica's
emergency management office.
Ernesto's winds and rain failed to dampen the spirits of
many Jamaicans who gathered in large street parties in the
capital Kingston to watch their star sprinter Usian Bolt race to
victory in the 100 meters track final at the Olympics Games.
Tropical storm conditions were possible along the coast of
Honduras by late Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. A
tropical storm watch advisory was also issued for Grand Cayman.
Ernesto was following a predicted track that should keep it
at sea until a forecast landfall, possibly at hurricane
strength, over Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Wednesday.
The storm was 220 miles (355 km) south-south-west of
Jamaica, and 305 miles (496 km) east of the coast of Honduras at
around 5p.m. EDT on Sunday, moving west at about 20 mph (32 kph)
with maximum sustained winds around 50 mph (85 kph).
Heavy rains were expected throughout Sunday in Hispaniola
and Puerto Rico. Three to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 cm) were
expected in Jamaica and authorities warned of flooding in
low-lying areas along the south coast. Showers and
thunderstorms, sometimes severe, were possible on the islands of
Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire off Venezuela's northern coast.
"Ernesto is forecast to become a hurricane in the
northwestern Caribbean in a day or two," the U.S. forecasters in
Miami said.
Ernesto would be deemed a hurricane if its winds reach 74
mph (119 kph).
Forecasters expect Ernesto to move into the southern Gulf of
Mexico by Thursday but it was too early to know whether it could
disrupt oil and gas operations in the gulf.
U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasters said another
tropical storm, called Florence, formed on Saturday in the
eastern Atlantic and was moving west in open waters. As of early
Sunday, forecasters said Florence was about 680 miles (1,090
km) west of the Cape Verde Islands.
With maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), Florence
was the sixth named storm of the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane
season, moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). Some
strengthening was expected over the next day or two.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.