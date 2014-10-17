UPDATE 5-Eye of weakening Hurricane Gonzalo smashes into Bermuda

(Adds arrival of Gonzalo)
By Sam Strangeways
HAMILTON, Bermuda Oct 17 The eyewall of
Hurricane Gonzalo made a direct hit on Bermuda on Friday evening
pounding the Bermuda coast with high waves, driving rain and
gusting winds, becoming the strongest storm to hit the tiny
Atlantic island chain in a decade, according to the U.S.
National Hurricane Center.
"At least part of the island, if not the entire island, is
going to be in the eye," said hurricane center specialist Stacy
Stewart. "It's a very large eye."
Gonzalo was swirling about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of the
British islands with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185
kph), down from 140 miles per hour earlier in the day, the
forecasters said.
The northern wall of the 35-mile wide eye of Gonzalo hit
Bermuda shortly before 6 p.m. EDT, with hurricane force winds
extending up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.
The low-lying archipelago has a total area of only 21 square
miles (54 sq km).
Gonzalo peaked on Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with
145 mph winds (230 kph), and is expected to continue weakening
throughout Friday and into the weekend.
Bermuda, a tourist destination and affluent insurance
industry hub about 640 miles (1030 km) off the U.S. east coast,
is still recovering from Tropical Storm Fay, which swept over
the islands early on Sunday with near hurricane-force winds of
70 mph (110 kph).
The governor of Bermuda, George Ferguson, advised the
territory's 65,000 residents on Friday to stay off the roads and
listen to emergency bulletins.
"I wish everyone all the best, for the next 24 hours. Good
luck, and look after each other," he said in an emergency
broadcast.
A British Royal Navy warship, HMS Argyll, was heading for
Bermuda to help with post-Gonzalo relief efforts, the government
said.
Linda Cook, 40, from Warwick parish, described watching Fay
blow the roofs off three houses on Sunday and said she did not
know what to expect from Gonzalo. "It's my first hurricane and
I'm terrified," she said.
The "scariest thing," she said, was the amount of debris
left after Fay.
"We have trees down from the first storm. We've been trying
to get rid of those and trying to get wood to board up," she
said.
Gonzalo is the Atlantic's first Category 4 hurricane since
2011.
Hurricanes are categorized from 1 to 5 by sustained wind
speeds according to the Saffir-Simpson Scale. For example,
Category 1 storms have sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles
per hour. At the opposite end of the scale Category 5 storms
have sustained winds of 157 miles per hour or higher.
"The good thing is that of all the places in the Atlantic
hurricane alley Bermuda is the best equipped to withstand a
strike by a major hurricane. They have very strict building
codes," said Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert with private
forecaster Weather Underground.
Hurricane Fabian, which pummeled the island in 2003 and
caused $300 million in damage, was a Category 3 storm, he said.
The hurricane center said it expected "significant coastal
flooding," noting that Fabian produced an estimated 10 feet (3
meters) of storm surge when it moved over Bermuda.
The hurricane forced NASA to delay by at least three days
its next cargo run to the International Space Station, which
flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth because key tracking
equipment is on Bermuda.
Gonzalo has already wrought destruction in the Caribbean,
tearing off roofs in Antigua, killing an elderly sailor and
damaging some three dozen vessels in St. Maarten.
