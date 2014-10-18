CORRECTED-UPDATE 7-Hurricane Gonzalo scores direct hit on Bermuda

(Corrects spelling of governor's name to Fergusson in 10th
paragraph)
By Sam Strangeways
HAMILTON, Bermuda Oct 17 Hurricane Gonzalo
scored a direct hit on Bermuda on Friday evening, knocking out
most of the electricity there as it lashed the tiny Atlantic
island chain with pounding surf, drenching rains and sustained
winds topping 100 miles (161 km) per hour.
The strongest storm to sweep the subtropical British
territory in a decade made full landfall at about 8:30 p.m.
local time as the large eye of Gonzalo, 35 miles (56 km) wide,
crossed the south-central coast of Bermuda, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center in Miami reported.
The Category 2 hurricane was packing sustained winds of up
to 110 miles per hour (175 kph), down from 140 miles per hour
(225 kph) earlier in the day, but remained a dangerous storm,
the forecasters said. Hurricane force winds extended up to 60
miles (95 km) from its center.
The low-lying archipelago has a total area of only 21 square
miles (54 sq km), and the hurricane center warned that once the
eye had passed, the islands would still be battered with
damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge.
Flooding was reported in some areas and many banana trees
had been knocked over. The islands' only power company, Bermuda
Electric Light Co. (BELCO), reported nearly 31,000 customers
were without electricity, out of 36,000 metered connections.
"Right now, where I am, we are hearing rain lashing at the
walls and windows, which are starting to leak, and intense gusts
of wind pounding the building, making the glass pulsate," said
Susan McGrath-Smith, spokeswoman for BELCO, who was riding out
the storm at the company's headquarters with her two dogs,
Marley and Abby.
"We have also heard transformers explode outside," she
added.
Gonzalo peaked on Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with
145 mph winds (230 kph), and is expected to continue weakening
throughout Friday and into the weekend.
Bermuda, a tourist destination and affluent insurance
industry hub about 640 miles (1,030 km) off the coast of North
Carolina, was still recovering from Tropical Storm Fay, which
swept over the islands early on Sunday with near hurricane-force
winds of 70 mph (110 kph), and later turned into a hurricane.
The governor of Bermuda, George Fergusson, advised the
territory's 65,000 residents on Friday to stay off the roads and
listen to emergency bulletins.
"I wish everyone all the best, for the next 24 hours. Good
luck, and look after each other," he said in an emergency
broadcast.
A British Royal Navy warship, HMS Argyll, was heading for
Bermuda to help with post-Gonzalo relief efforts, the government
said.
Linda Cook, 40, from Warwick parish, described watching Fay
blow the roofs off three houses on Sunday and said she did not
know what to expect from Gonzalo. "It's my first hurricane and
I'm terrified," she said.
"We have trees down from the first storm. We've been trying
to get rid of those and trying to get wood to board up," she
said.
Gonzalo was the Atlantic's first Category 4 hurricane since
2011.
Hurricanes are categorized from 1 to 5 by sustained wind
speeds according to the Saffir-Simpson Scale. For example,
Category 1 storms have sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles
per hour (119 to 153 kph). At the opposite end of the scale
Category 5 storms have sustained winds of 157 miles per hour
(253 kph) or higher.
"The good thing is that of all the places in the Atlantic
hurricane alley, Bermuda is the best equipped to withstand a
strike by a major hurricane. They have very strict building
codes," said Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert with private
forecaster Weather Underground.
Hurricane Fabian, which pummeled the island in 2003 and
caused $300 million in damage, was a Category 3 storm, he said.
The hurricane center said it expected "significant coastal
flooding," noting that Fabian produced an estimated 10 feet (3
meters) of storm surge when it moved over Bermuda.
The hurricane forced NASA to delay by at least three days
its next cargo run to the International Space Station, which
flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth because key tracking
equipment is on Bermuda.
Gonzalo has already wrought destruction in the Caribbean,
tearing off roofs in Antigua, killing an elderly sailor and
damaging some three dozen vessels in St. Maarten.
(Additional reporting by David Adams, Colleen Jenkins and Irene
Klotz; Writing by David Adams; Editing by Dominic Evans,
Mohammad Zargham, Jim Loney, Toni Reinhold and Ken Wills)