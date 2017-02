HOUSTON, Sept 1 Apache Corp (APA.N) said on Thursday the company had started evacuating some workers from its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms because of a tropical disturbance over the central part of the basin.

The National Hurricane Center said the wave had a 70 percent chance of becoming a hurricane over the next 48 hours. [ID:nL4E7K126C] (Reporting by Kristen Hays)