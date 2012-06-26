BHP Billiton: Both US Gulf platforms restarted after storm

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
HOUSTON, June 26 BHP Billiton Ltd said on Tuesday its Shenzi oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico was fully operational and the smaller Neptune platform was restarting in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
"It will be fully operational in a few hours," spokesman Frank Hernandez said of Neptune.
Both facilities had been fully restaffed after the first named storm to disrupt energy operations in the Gulf headed to the far eastern part of the basin, away from oil and gas infrastructure.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.