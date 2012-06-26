版本:
2012年 6月 27日

BP to restart US Gulf production as restaffing continues post-TS Debby

HOUSTON, June 26 BP Plc said on Tuesday that oil and natural gas production at its Gulf of Mexico platforms would restart "in the coming days" as restaffing efforts continue in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

BP is the largest oil producer in the Gulf and operates seven oil and gas platforms.

