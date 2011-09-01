UPDATE 3-Oil firms start US Gulf evacuations due to weather

* BP leads evacuations as Gulf disturbance brews
* Anadarko says non-essentials taken from platforms
* Other oil producers monitoring weather system
(Updates with heightened storm risk, paragraph 14)
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Aug 31 BP Plc (BP.L)(BP.N) on
Wednesday became the first major oil producer to say it was
evacuating some workers from Gulf of Mexico oil and gas
platforms because of a tropical disturbance that could become a
named storm this week.
Later on Wednesday, Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) joined
BP saying it has evacuated non-essential workers from three
platforms in the Gulf.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) also was preparing to evacuate
some workers and expected to decide whether to move forward
with that during the day, spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said.
Shell was monitoring the system over the northwestern
Caribbean Sea and the eastern Gulf. The National Hurricane
Center said the weather formation had a 30 percent chance of
becoming a cyclone in the next two days.
Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N),
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Apache Corp (APA.N) also said they
were monitoring the system.
BP, the biggest oil producer in the Gulf with eight
company-operated oil and gas platforms, said it was evacuating
from five platforms more than 500 "nonessential" workers, or
those not directly involved in production, such as cooks.
The platforms involved are Thunder Horse, the world's
largest with capacity to produce up to 250,000 barrels of oil
per day, and Na Kika, Mad Dog, Holstein and Atlantis.
"Essential personnel remain on board to continue safe
operations and prepare the platforms for potential shut-in and
full evacuation in the event it becomes necessary," the company
said in a statement.
Anadarko said the workers were taken from the Gunnison,
Nansen and Boomvang platforms.
"We will continue to monitor the path of the weather and
are prepared to evacuate all personnel and shut in production
if necessary," Anadarko said in a statement.
Shell is the second-largest producer in the Gulf, operating
six oil and gas platforms.
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said it was monitoring
the weather but not yet taking any emergency or precautionary
steps.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance,
which would be called Lee if it becomes a tropical storm, a 60
percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48
hours, but said it could develop further when it reaches the
western Gulf.
U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico roughly account
for 30 percent of U.S. oil production and 12 percent of natural
gas output, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management.
About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant
capacity and 40 percent of the nation's refining capacity also
line the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Forecasters have said the 2011 hurricane season will spawn
six to eight hurricanes, up to six of which half could become
major.
(Editing by Dale Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer and Bernard Orr)