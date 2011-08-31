BP pulls some US Gulf rig workers on storm caution

HOUSTON Aug 31 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) began pulling non-essential workers from Gulf of Mexico platforms on Wednesday due to the threat of a tropical storm forming later this week.

No production was shut as BP was taking said 500 non-essential workers from the Thunder Horse and Nakika platforms along with with operations in the Southern Green Canyon area, the company said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)