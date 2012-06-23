版本:
BP to evacuate some US gulf workers, no production impact

HOUSTON, June 23 BP Plc the largest oil and gas producer in the Gulf of Mexico, said on Saturday the company would begin evacuating non-essential workers from its energy platforms because of a weather system in the basin, but production operations remained normal.

BP operates seven oil and gas platforms in the U.S. Gulf.

