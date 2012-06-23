版本:
Anadarko shutting production at four US Gulf platforms on storm threat

HOUSTON, June 23 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Saturday it was shutting in production at four oil and natural gas platforms in the east-central Gulf of Mexico because of a weather disturbance expected to develop into Tropical Storm Debby over the weekend.

The platforms include the Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

"Once these facilities are securely shut in, we expect to remove all personnel from these facilities today," the company said.

Anadarko operates eight platforms in the Gulf and said it was prepared to shut in additional facilities and evacuate more workers if necessary.

