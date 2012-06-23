Anadarko shutting production at four US Gulf platforms on storm threat

BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 23 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Saturday it was shutting in production at four oil and natural gas platforms in the east-central Gulf of Mexico because of a weather disturbance expected to develop into Tropical Storm Debby over the weekend.
The platforms include the Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
"Once these facilities are securely shut in, we expect to remove all personnel from these facilities today," the company said.
Anadarko operates eight platforms in the Gulf and said it was prepared to shut in additional facilities and evacuate more workers if necessary.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately