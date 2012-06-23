版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 24日 星期日 02:35 BJT

Chevron evacuating some US Gulf workers, no production impact

HOUSTON, June 23 Chevron Corp said on Saturday it was evacuating some non-essential workers from oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of a weather system expected to develop into Tropical Storm Debby, but no production was affected.

