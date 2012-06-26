UPDATE 2-Oil companies resume US Gulf output after Debby

* US says 18.1 pct oil, 17.2 pct natgas output still shut

* Producers increasingly restoring shut production

* Debby first 2012 storm to disrupt Gulf energy operations

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, June 26 Oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico continued to restart operations on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Debby, the first named storm of 2012 to disrupt the basin's energy operations, weakened and made landfall in Florida.

U.S. regulators said more than half of the Gulf's output that was shut for the storm had been restored by midday, reflecting rapid ramp-ups after Debby had moved east of the basin's energy infrastructure.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said 18.1 percent of daily oil output, or 250,187 barrels per day, and 17.2 percent of daily natural gas production, or 773 million cubic feet per day, was still shut.

Those figures peaked on Monday because of Debby, with 44.1 percent of daily oil and 34.8 percent of natural gas output shut.

BP Plc, the largest oil producer in the Gulf, said it continued restaffing its seven oil and gas platforms as offshore weather conditions improved.

"Our oil and natural gas production will be ramped up in coming days as the facilities are restaffed," spokesman Brett Clanton said.

BP's affected facilities include Thunder Horse, the world's largest oil and gas platform, which is designed to produce up to 250,000 bpd of oil and 200 mmcfd of gas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp, the largest natural gas producer in the basin, said it had restaffed and restarted production at two of its four platforms that were shut and evacuated as the storm approached, with restart on the horizon for the other two.

Those last two are the gas-only Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day, and Neptune, which can produce up to 14,000 bpd of oil and 23 mmcfd of gas.

The Independence Hub, about 185 miles (297 km) southeast of New Orleans, is the easternmost deepwater energy installation in the Gulf.

The company had restarted Marco Polo, which can produce up to 120,000 barrels per day of oil and 300 million cubic feet of gas, and Constitution, with capacity of 70,000 bpd of oil and 200 mmcfd of gas. They are directly south or southwest of New Orleans.

BHP Billiton also said it was restarting its Shenzi and Neptune platforms, which can produce a combined 170,000 bpd of oil and 100 mmcfd of gas.

Debby made landfall Tuesday near Steinhatchee, Florida. The National Hurricane Center expected Debby to soon weaken into a tropical depression.