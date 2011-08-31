版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 04:54 BJT

Shell may evacuate some Gulf of Mexico workers

 HOUSTON, Aug 31 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is
preparing to evacuate some workers from Gulf of Mexico oil and
gas platforms as a tropical storm threat looms.
 Spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said Shell, the
second-largest oil producer in the Gulf, was monitoring a
weather system over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.
 The company expected to decide later on Wednesday whether
to evacuate workers not directly involved in production, she
said.
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐