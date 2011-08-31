Shell may evacuate some Gulf of Mexico workers

HOUSTON, Aug 31 Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) is preparing to evacuate some workers from Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms as a tropical storm threat looms.

Spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said Shell, the second-largest oil producer in the Gulf, was monitoring a weather system over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The company expected to decide later on Wednesday whether to evacuate workers not directly involved in production, she said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)