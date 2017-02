HOUSTON, Sept 2 Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) said on Friday it had shut production from its Auger, Brutus, Enchilada and Europa oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression 13 hovered over the center of the basin.

The company said it had evacuated 550 workers, up from 500 previously. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)