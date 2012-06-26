Williams says US Gulf platform restarting post-TS Debby

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
HOUSTON, June 26 Williams Cos said on Tuesday that the ENI -operated Devil's Tower oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico was restarting in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
The platform was among those shut as the storm entered the Gulf. It can produce up to 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 110 million cubic feet of natural gas.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.