版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 00:07 BJT

Williams says US Gulf platform restarting post-TS Debby

HOUSTON, June 26 Williams Cos said on Tuesday that the ENI -operated Devil's Tower oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico was restarting in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The platform was among those shut as the storm entered the Gulf. It can produce up to 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 110 million cubic feet of natural gas.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐