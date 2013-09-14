UPDATE 2-Hurricane Ingrid soaking Mexico's Gulf Coast

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Tropical storm Ingrid
strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's Gulf Coast
on Saturday, becoming the second hurricane of the Atlantic
season as it dumped heavy rain across eastern Mexico.
Rain from the storm has caused river levels to rise and
emergency services to prepare for evacuations, but state oil
monopoly Pemex said its installations in the Gulf of
Mexico were operating normally.
Ingrid, with winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), could
grow even stronger over the next two days as it nears Mexico's
coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The storm was 195 miles (315 km) east of the port of Tuxpan
in Veracruz state at 2200 GMT and moving north at about 7 miles
per hour (11 kph), the NHC said.
Pemex was operating under security protocols but none of its
installations had been affected, a spokesman said earlier on
Saturday.
Two of Mexico's three major oil-exporting ports were closed,
but most of the country's Gulf Coast ports including Veracruz
remained open on Saturday as the storm approached.
Emergency services in Veracruz state were preparing shelters
in the event of flooding, but at midday the shelters were empty,
a spokesman said.
A hurricane watch was in effect for a stretch of Veracruz's
northern coastline, the NHC said.
Landfall was expected on Monday morning for Ingrid, the
ninth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The storm was expected to dump between 10 inches (25 cm) and
25 inches (63 cm) of rain over a large part of eastern Mexico,
which could cause rivers to swell, provoking flash floods and
mudslides, according to the Miami-based NHC.
Ingrid could also bring a storm surge that would raise
waters by two to four feet (0.6 to 1.2 meters) above normal tide
levels near where the storm makes landfall, the NHC said.
Separately, tropical storm warnings are in effect on the
Pacific Coast of Mexico from Acapulco to Manzanillo, where
Tropical Storm Manuel is churning about 85 miles (135 km)
offshore.
Manuel was dumping heavy rain and causing landslides in
parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero states in western Mexico.