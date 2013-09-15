UPDATE 1-Hurricane Ingrid, Storm Manuel drench Mexico, kill 17

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Hurricane Ingrid and
Tropical Storm Manuel brought heavy rains to Mexico's Gulf and
Pacific coasts on Sunday, causing flooding and landslides that
killed 17 people and forced some towns to cancel national
Independence Day celebrations.
Thousands of people sought emergency shelter as the two
storms moved closer to land and caused rivers and streams to
burst their banks.
"There is a lot of water and the rivers are full," said Luis
Felipe Puente, national coordinator for Mexico's emergency
services. "There will be yet more rain when the storms make
landfall."
In Guerrero state on Mexico's Pacific coast, 11 people died
in landslides and as buildings collapsed because of heavy rain
on Saturday and Sunday. In the states of Puebla and Hidalgo,
three people were killed when a wall collapsed and three people
were carried away by a strong current.
On the Gulf coast, Hurricane Ingrid, a Category 1 storm with
sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), was
drenching Tamaulipas and Veracruz states on Sunday, sending more
than 6,000 people into emergency shelters.
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex, which has most
of its installations in the Gulf, evacuated three platforms off
the Tamaulipas coast on Sunday.
In Veracruz, there have been landslides and localized
flooding, but no injuries or deaths reported, local emergency
services officials said.
Ingrid, which was located 110 miles (175 km) from Tampico,
Veracruz at 2100 GMT, is expected to bring hurricane conditions
to Veracruz and Tamaulipas early on Monday morning when the
storm is forecast to reach land.
The storm could strengthen slightly before reaching land,
the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
On the Pacific coast, Tropical Storm Manuel was weakening
after making landfall, but the risk of flash flooding and
landslides continues, the NHC said.
Manuel had sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per
hour) and the storm was bringing high waves and between 10 to 15
inches (25 to 38 cm) of rainfall to the area's beach resorts,
including Acapulco.
Flooding that reached up to 1.5 meters and 2 meters (5 feet
to 6-1/2 feet) in some places was affecting parts of Acapulco,
Puente said.
Because of Ingrid, several towns in Tamaulipas canceled
plans for independence celebrations on Sunday night, local media
reported. Usually Mexicans flock to their town square to hear
local officials give the call to arms known as "El Grito", an
echo of Miguel Hidalgo's original call to arms against the
Spanish in 1810.