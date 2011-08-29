AIR Worldwide: U.S. Irene losses $3 bln-$6 bln

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK Aug 29 Hurricane Irene caused $3 billion to $6 billion in insured losses, catastrophe modeling company AIR Worldwide said on Monday, affirming the insurance industry's suspicion the impact was not as bad as feared.
Some in the industry were forecasting losses of up to $10 billion in the days before Irene hit. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.