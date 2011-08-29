版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 06:21 BJT

AIR Worldwide: U.S. Irene losses $3 bln-$6 bln

NEW YORK Aug 29 Hurricane Irene caused $3 billion to $6 billion in insured losses, catastrophe modeling company AIR Worldwide said on Monday, affirming the insurance industry's suspicion the impact was not as bad as feared.

Some in the industry were forecasting losses of up to $10 billion in the days before Irene hit. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐