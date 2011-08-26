US airlines cut flights, make plans to move aircraft

* Big airlines look to reduce delays, move planes
* Carriers encourage travelers to change plans
* Airline shares fall with the broader market
* Amtrak cancels service south of Washington for weekend
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 U.S. airlines on Thursday
began to cut flights at East Coast airports and made plans to
move aircraft from the region due to approaching Hurricane
Irene.
Major airlines encouraged travelers to consider changing
flight plans or postponing trips with the massive storm
threatening to sweep north through mid-Atlantic and
Northeastern states over the weekend.
Airlines affected include Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) US
Airways LCC.N, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), American Airlines
AMR.N and United Airlines (UAL.N).
Most waived fees for rebooking tickets.
Shares fell 3.5 percent on the Amex Airline Index .XAL.
Those with service to the Caribbean, where Irene lashed the
Bahamas with 115 mph winds, took hard hits on Wall Street.
Jetblue Airways (JBLU.O), which is based at New York's
Kennedy airport, shed more than 7 percent. US Airways was off
more than 4 percent and Delta, 5.7 percent.
Southwest, American and United also ended lower.
New York-area air space is the most congested in the United
States, and Irene threatened the region at the busiest time of
the year for airlines.
Cancellations and delays in the East affect flights across
the country and overseas, prompting advisories of more
widespread delays.
Irene threatened air service just two days after an
earthquake centered in Virginia disrupted travel along the
eastern seaboard.
Separately, U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak canceled most
train service south of Washington for Friday, Saturday and
Sunday due to potential affects of the storm.
Most trains in the heavily traveled Northeast Corridor
between Boston, New York and Washington are not currently
affected, Amtrak said.
(Reporting by John Crawley, editing by Bernard Orr)