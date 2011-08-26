UPDATE 1-US air travel braces for East Coast storm shutdown

* Airlines cancel more than 3,000 flights ahead of storm
* Carriers move supplies to terminals in case of damage
* Airline shares rise, despite potential losses from storm
* FAA weighs air traffic closures, airports brace for storm
By Lynn Adler and John Crawley
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Aug 26 Airlines canceled
more than 3,000 weekend flights as Hurricane Irene swept up the
East Coast toward New York, forcing carriers to move planes to
safer territory and disrupting service at the busiest U.S.
hub.
As authorities prepared for ferocious winds, torrential
rain and flooding, major U.S. carriers advised passengers to
reconsider travel plans and moved planes away from airports
from Washington to Boston.
Airport staff secured ground equipment as the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA), which oversees air traffic
control operations, said it was prepared to close airport
control towers, if necessary.
"We are laying in supplies, things like tarps to throw over
computers and electronics should we shut down the terminals,
and plywood so that if there is any glass damage we can move
quickly to secure those areas," said Ed Martelle, a spokesman
for American Airlines, a unit of AMR Corp AMR.N.
The Northeast is the most congested area of U.S. air space,
with the three New York-area airports alone handling nearly 100
million domestic and international passengers annually.
Disruptions in the region ripple throughout the country and
affect international flights as well.
Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said it was canceling 1,300 of its
16,500 flights systemwide from Saturday through Monday. This
includes all flights on Sunday to and from New York's JFK and
LaGuardia airports, and New Jersey's Newark.
JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) scrapped nearly 900 flights
through Monday, while American Airlines has canceled 235
flights for Saturday so far.
The magnitude of the air travel disruption from Irene is
more commonly seen during winter snowstorms and not the busy
summer, the most lucrative period for air travel.
Helane Becker, an analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co, estimated
the impact to airlines from the storm could range from $5
million if it misses the coast, to $30 million to $40 million
should there be a direct hit.
LIGHT PERIOD FOR AIR TRAVEL
The worst of the storm is expected to hit the mid-Atlantic
region late Saturday night and Sunday morning, the lightest
period for air traffic. But moving planes and restarting
service can take time and may threaten more cancellations and
delays on Monday.
Airlines and airports operated close to normal on Friday,
and would make their own decisions on the level of flight
cancellations and terminal closures as the evening progressed,
carriers said.
American Airlines said it will shut down its Washington
operations for 24 hours starting at noon EDT on Saturday and
will probably make a decision about New York-area airports
later on Friday.
JetBlue is moving about 50 aircraft out of New York and
Boston areas to cities outside the path of the hurricane.
"We anticipate ... that we'll be able to recover more
quickly with those aircraft and crews repositioned," JetBlue
spokeswoman Allison Steinberg said.
U.S. Airways Group cited "significant" flight reductions in
the Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Boston areas for
this weekend.
FAA Administrator Randy Babbitt, at a ceremony outside
Seattle for the Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner, said the
agency has teams in place along the East Coast and should be
"up and running" quickly if there were any control tower
shutdowns.
Officials said no decisions have been made about FAA
closures, but airport facilities often shut down for brief
periods at least during the most severe storms.
Long Island MacArthur Airport on the Atlantic coast in New
York is taking "every precaution," Commissioner of Aviation
Teresa Rizzuto said.
"It does look like it's going right to the town of Islip
... a tidal surge will really hurt" surrounding areas, Rizzuto
said.
But other airports and towns in Suffolk County -- farther
east on Long Island -- are storing equipment and placing
emergency vehicles at MacArthur because it is 99 feet above sea
level and relatively protected from flooding, she added.
The Arca Airline index .XAL closed up 1.6 percent on
Friday, in line with the broader market as Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for the economy.
