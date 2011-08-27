UPDATE 3-US air travel braces for east coast storm shutdown

* Airlines cancel nearly 8,000 flights ahead of hurricane
* New York airports to halt arrivals on Saturday
* Airline shares rise despite potential losses from storm
* Rail, transit systems also closing for storm
By Lynn Adler and John Crawley
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Aug 26 Airlines canceled
nearly 8,000 weekend flights as Hurricane Irene swept up the
U.S. east coast toward New York, forcing carriers to move
planes to safer areas and halting services at the busiest U.S.
hub.
The disruption was part of an extraordinary preemptive
effort by business and governments to limit public exposure to
Irene's fury by shutting down heavily traveled transportation
networks.
Subway and bus systems and passenger rail services also
planned to halt service. Motorists were urged to stay off roads
and key bridges would close if hurricane winds exceeded certain
speeds.
As authorities from Washington to Boston prepared for
ferocious winds, torrential rain and flooding, major airlines
advised passengers to reconsider travel plans.
The three major New York-area airports said late on Friday
they would halt domestic and overseas arrivals at noon EDT
(1600 GMT) on Saturday. Departures were still planned until
further notice, according to the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey.
Big airlines had already canceled much of their New York
schedules into Monday.
"We are laying in supplies, things like tarps to throw over
computers and electronics should we shut down the terminals,
and plywood so that if there is any glass damage we can move
quickly to secure those areas," said Ed Martelle, a spokesman
for American Airlines, a unit of AMR Corp AMR.N.
The Northeast is the most congested area of U.S. air space,
with John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and
Newark in New Jersey handling nearly 100 million domestic and
international passengers annually. Disruptions in the region
ripple throughout the country and affect international
flights.
The worst of the storm is expected to hit the mid-Atlantic
region late on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
Repositioning planes again and restarting service can take time
and will lead to more cancellations and delays on Monday.
Most carriers were expected to shut down operations for
about 24 hours, airlines and transportation officials said.
The online airline tracking service Flightaware.com said
carriers canceled 460 flights on Friday, 2,800 on Saturday and
more than 4,700 on Sunday.
* Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) canceled 1,300 flights from
Saturday through Monday. This included all operations on Sunday
in New York and at Newark.
* American Airlines will halt New York-area operations from
midmorning Saturday through Sunday. It has also canceled 265
flights at the three Washington-area airports on Saturday and
more were planned for Sunday.
* JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O), based at JFK, scrapped nearly
900 flights through Monday.
* United Airlines (UAL.N), the world's biggest airline that
has eastern hubs at Washington Dulles and Newark, will cancel
2,300 flights.
* US Airways LCC.N, which has a heavy East Coast presence
at Washington, Philadelphia and LaGuardia, will cancel 311
flights on Saturday and another 1,000 on Sunday.
FEW ALTERNATIVES
The magnitude of the air travel disruption from Irene is
more commonly seen during winter snowstorms and not the busy
summer, the most lucrative period for air travel.
Helane Becker, an analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co, estimated
the impact to airlines from the storm could range from $5
million if it missed the coast, to $30 million to $40 million
should there be a direct hit.
Federal Aviation Authority Administrator Randy Babbitt, at
the Boeing flightline in Everett, Washington, for a ceremony
marking commercial certification of the Boeing Co (BA.N) 787
Dreamliner, said the agency had teams along the East Coast and
should be "up and running" quickly in the event of control
tower shutdowns.
The FAA said in a statement it was working to protect air
traffic towers and other facilities and equipment from any
storm damage. Enabling flights to resume quickly is also
critical to support any disaster relief efforts.
Long Island MacArthur Airport on the Atlantic coast in New
York is taking "every precaution," Commissioner of Aviation
Teresa Rizzuto said.
The Arca Airline stock index .XAL closed up 1.6 percent
on Friday, in line with the broader market.
Airline travelers had few alternatives with Amtrak also
planning to scale back Northeast rail service on Saturday and
halt it completely on Sunday.
New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey rapid transit systems
planned to close for the weekend.
(Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Laura
Myers in Seattle; Editing by Tiffany Wu, Philip Barbara and
Paul Simao)