Main NYK-area airports to close to arrivals Saturday

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The three major New York-area airports will close to domestic and international arrivals beginning at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Saturday due to Hurricane Irene, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.
John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, however, will remain open to departures, the Port Authority said in an alert on its website.
Major U.S. airlines are in the process of cancelling most of their flights through the weekend at the major New York-area airports.
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: