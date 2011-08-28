版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 01:26 BJT

New York air travel may restart on Monday

NEW YORK Aug 28 Air travel in and out of New York area airports will remain suspended on Sunday in the wake of Hurricane Irene and could restart late on Monday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Sunday.

Chris Ward, executive director of the Port Authority, made the announcement at a news conference.

The Federal Aviation Administration had suspended air travel due to Hurricane Irene, which hit New York and much of the East Coast. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐