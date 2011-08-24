版本:
Irene could be "big threat" to New England -NHC

MIAMI Aug 24 Powerful Hurricane Irene is expected to hug the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northwards from Saturday, and could be a "big threat" to New England, and perhaps also Long Island, on Sunday onwards, U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said. (Reporting by Miami newsroom)

