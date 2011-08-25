US east coast from N. Carolina within Irene path-NHC

MIAMI Aug 25 Hurricane Irene will impact eastern North Carolina on Saturday as a major hurricane and the U.S. eastern seaboard north from there is within its path, U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said on Thursday.

"The rest of the eastern seaboard is well within the path of this storm," Read told a conference call held with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate.

"This will not just be a coastal storm. We can see impacts well inland," Fugate said. Evacuation orders had already started in North Carolina and Fugate said more were expected along the east coast as Irene approaches in the coming days. (Reporting by Miami newsroom)