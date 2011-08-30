Amtrak struggles with flood; NY/DC line disrupted

WASHINGTON Aug 30 Flooding from Hurricane
Irene in New Jersey was the last obstacle to fully restored
Northeast rail service on Tuesday for Amtrak.
Waters that overflowed from a creek near Trenton canceled
New York to Washington service on Amtrak's Acela and regional
trains for a third day.
Those lines are part of the Northeast Corridor from
Washington to New York to Boston that carried 10 million
passengers last year and reported more than $899 million in
ticket revenue.
Amtrak trains south of Philadelphia and north of New York
were restored on Monday.
Amtrak said Trenton floodwaters had receded enough for
crews to start making repairs to track and signals. The
railroad did not have a timeframe for restoring full service on
the corridor.
Commuter lines serving New York and Philadelphia from
Trenton were disrupted as well.
Freight hauler CSX CSX.N said flooding was an obstacle to
restoring full East Coast freight service. Crews and materials,
including rock ballast, were made available for any repairs.
(Reporting by John Crawley)