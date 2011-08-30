Amtrak struggles with flood; NY/DC line disrupted

WASHINGTON Aug 30 Flooding from Hurricane Irene in New Jersey was the last obstacle to fully restored Northeast rail service on Tuesday for Amtrak.

Waters that overflowed from a creek near Trenton canceled New York to Washington service on Amtrak's Acela and regional trains for a third day.

Those lines are part of the Northeast Corridor from Washington to New York to Boston that carried 10 million passengers last year and reported more than $899 million in ticket revenue.

Amtrak trains south of Philadelphia and north of New York were restored on Monday.

Amtrak said Trenton floodwaters had receded enough for crews to start making repairs to track and signals. The railroad did not have a timeframe for restoring full service on the corridor.

Commuter lines serving New York and Philadelphia from Trenton were disrupted as well.

Freight hauler CSX CSX.N said flooding was an obstacle to restoring full East Coast freight service. Crews and materials, including rock ballast, were made available for any repairs. (Reporting by John Crawley)