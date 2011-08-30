UPDATE 1-Amtrak to restore Washington-Boston service

(Recasts, full service to be restored)
WASHINGTON Aug 30 Amtrak has completed cleanup
and repairs from Hurricane Irene and plans to restore most
service for its primary trains in the Northeast on Wednesday.
Amtrak said on Tuesday that engineering teams had finished
work on signals and track damaged by waters from a creek that
overflowed near Trenton, New Jersey.
That work, which required crews to wait for floodwaters to
recede, was the last holdup for resuming traffic on its heavily
traveled Northeast Corridor between Washington, New York and
Boston.
Amtrak shut down service over the weekend ahead of Irene,
as did airlines and other transportation networks, which are
now slowly returning to normal.
The railroad said its premium Acela Express service between
Washington, New York and Boston, important for business
travelers, would operate a full schedule on Wednesday.
Also, most regional trains extending south to Richmond,
Virginia, would be in service.
The Northeast Corridor carried 10 million passengers last
year and reported more than $899 million in ticket revenue.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Todd Eastham)