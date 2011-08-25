Buckeye says no damage by Irene to Borco storage

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) said
on Thursday there was no damage to its Borco oil storage
terminal in the Bahamas after Hurricane Irene battered the
islands.
"It's currently shut down. There has not been any damage," said Elycia Gauthier, a spokeswoman for the company.
The 21.6-million-barrel storage facility was shut on Wednesday night prior to the arrival of the storm.
"We will be monitoring conditions to determine the appropriate restart time but it won't be today," Gauthier said. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: