版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 26日 星期五 00:23 BJT

Buckeye says no damage by Irene to Borco storage

 NEW YORK, Aug 25 Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) said
on Thursday there was no damage to its Borco oil storage
terminal in the Bahamas after Hurricane Irene battered the
islands.
 "It's currently shut down. There has not been any damage,"
said Elycia Gauthier, a spokeswoman for the company.
 The 21.6-million-barrel storage facility was shut on
Wednesday night prior to the arrival of the storm.
 "We will be monitoring conditions to determine the
appropriate restart time but it won't be today," Gauthier
said.
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐