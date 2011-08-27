Consolidated Edison not shutting down NY electricity

NEW YORK Aug 27 Consolidated Edison (ED.N) will not be shutting down New York's electricity system ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irene but will shut down some of the steam generating systems, the senior vice president of electric operations said on Saturday.

ConEd will shut down 10 miles of steam generation lines out of about 110 miles affecting about 50 customers, John Miksad said during a conference call.

ConEd is expecting an additional 400 to 450 crew members to come in from across the country for assistance with the storm.

The utility said the gas system is not a major concern but it could shut down power to as many as 6,000 customers if the storm gets bad.

