2011年 8月 29日 星期一 23:26 BJT

Conoco's Bayway, New Jersey refinery yet to restart

 NEW YORK, Aug 29 ConocoPhillips Inc (COP.N) has
not yet begun to restart its 238,000-barrels-per-day Bayway
refinery in Linden, New Jersey which was shut on Saturday ahead
of Hurricane Irene, a source familiar with refinery operations
said on Monday.
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty)

