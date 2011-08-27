版本:
中国
2011年 8月 27日

Dominion customers lose power in Virginia, N.Carolina

NEW YORK Aug 27 Some 47,000 Dominion Resources (D.N) customers mostly in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina were without power on Saturday as Hurricane Irene's heavy rains and wind pummeled the area.

Some customers as far inland as Richmond, Virginia, lost power, a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jackie Frank)

