Dominion customers lose power in Virginia, N.Carolina

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
NEW YORK Aug 27 Some 47,000 Dominion Resources (D.N) customers mostly in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina were without power on Saturday as Hurricane Irene's heavy rains and wind pummeled the area.
Some customers as far inland as Richmond, Virginia, lost power, a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jackie Frank)
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: