Close to 114,000 Dominion customers without power

NEW YORK Aug 27 Nearly 114,000 Dominion Resources (D.N) electricity customers in Virginia and North Carolina were without power late on Saturday morning as Hurricane Irene made its way up the U.S. East Coast bringing heavy rains and wind, the company said on its website.

Earlier, a Dominion spokesman said some 47,000 customers lost power but it has updated that number on its web site.

In Southeastern Virginia there were around 64,200 customers without power and in North Carolina, 40,000 lost power.

Some 7,350 in Richmond, Virginia were without power.

