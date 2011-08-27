Irene knocks out power, East Coast refiners cut runs

* Power knocked out to 250,000 customers in N. Carolina
* Brunswick nuclear station cuts rates, no damage
* East Coast refiners reduce production
By Jeanine Prezioso and Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Hurricane Irene knocked out
power to nearly 250,000 customers in North Carolina and
Virginia on Saturday and a nuclear power station in the storm's
path reduced power but remained undamaged.
Operations at the two units of the Brunswick nuclear power
station in Southport, North Carolina, were ramped down to 65
percent of the total 1,875-megawatts of power to make sure they
could still run if the storm interrupted the electric grid
operations, said a spokesman for Progress Energy PGN.N.
Progress reported 200,000 customers without power in North
Carolina, while Dominion Resources (D.N) said 47,000 customers
in northern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia were
down.
Oil refineries in the U.S. Northeast -- home to 1.2 million
barrels per day of capacity -- prepared their plants throughout
the week and some scaled back operations. Pipeline operators
warned of potential delays for fuel distribution ahead.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) was cutting rates at its 185,000
barrel per day (bpd) Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery, sources
said on Saturday. On Friday, sources said rates had been cut by
25 percent at Sunoco's (SUN.N) Marcus Hook refinery.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano on Friday
warned of extensive power outages from Hurricane Irene.
The storm howled ashore in North Carolina on Saturday,
weakening to a Category 1 hurricane and was expected to hit the
mid-Atlantic states on Saturday night and New England on
Sunday. [ID:nN1E77Q00G]
(Reporting by Janet McGurty and Jeanine Prezioso; Writing by
Matthew Robinson; Editing by Jackie Frank)