FACTBOX-U.S. East Coast energy facilities prepare for Irene

 Aug 24 Oil terminals and refineries from the
Bahamas to New York were bracing for Hurricane Irene on
Wednesday.
 The major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph (185 kph)
roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the
U.S. East Coast by the weekend. [ID:nN1E77N00M]
 Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm
does not threaten significant crude oil and natural gas
production.
 The region, known as PADD I, also is the second smallest of
the five U.S. refining regions, with most of the area's fuel
being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship
from Europe. But there are six refineries and numerous storage
and shipping terminals on or near the coast.
 OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS
 * Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) planned to shut its 21.6
million-barrel storage facility near Freeport on Grand Bahama
Island by Wednesday night until after Irene passes.
 * Statoil (STL.OL) also planned shutdown of its 6.75
million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand
Bahama Island. [ID:nN1E77N16O]
 REFINERIES
 * PBF Energy said it was preparing for storm conditions at
its 182,200 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, and its
160,000bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery.
 * ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said it was monitoring the storm
as a precaution for its 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery
at Linden, New Jersey. [ID: nN1E77N1A4]
 (Compiled by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

