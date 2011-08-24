版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 05:58 BJT

FACTBOX - U.S. East Coast energy sites brace for Irene

 Aug 24 Oil terminals and refineries from the
Bahamas to New York were bracing for Hurricane Irene on
Wednesday.
 The major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph (185 kph)
roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the
U.S. East Coast by the weekend. [ID:nN1E77N00M]
 Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm
does not threaten significant crude oil and natural gas
production.
 The region, known as PADD I, also is the second smallest of
the five U.S. refining regions, with most of the area's fuel
being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship
from Europe. But there are six refineries and numerous storage
and shipping terminals on or near the coast.
 OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS
 * Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) planned to shut its 21.6
million-barrel storage facility near Freeport on Grand Bahama
Island by Wednesday night until after Irene passes.
 * Statoil (STL.OL) also planned shutdown of its 6.75
million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand
Bahama Island. [ID:nN1E77N16O]
 REFINERIES
 * PBF Energy said it was preparing for storm conditions at
its 182,200 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, and its
160,000bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery.
 * ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said it was monitoring the storm
as a precaution for its 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery
at Linden, New Jersey. [ID: nN1E77N1A4]
 OTHER FACILITIES THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY IRENE:
 OIL REFINERIES
 Capacity in Padd 1 totals 1.7 million bpd, most on or near
coast.
 Company            Location                Capacity (bpd)
 ConocoPhillips     Trainer, Pennsylvania      190,000
 Hess Corp (HES.N)  Port Reading, New Jersey    70,000
 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania  194,000
 Sunoco Inc         Philadelphia               355,000
 MAJOR OIL PRODUCTS PIPELINES
 Total products demand is 5.4 million bpd, most met by
imports or pipelines
 Company            Crude or prods          Capacity (bpd)
 Colonial           Gasoline, distillates       n/a
 Plantation         Gasoline, distillates       n/a
 COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)
 Location                      Capacity (annual)
 Maryland (Baltimore)
    CONSOL Energy (CNX.N)      12 million short tons
    Chesapeake                  4
 Virginia (Hampton Roads)
    Pier IX                    14
    Lambert's Point (NSC.N)    30
    DTA                        20
 OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE
 Capacity in PADD 1 totals 61 million barrels of crude oil,
petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million
barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum
products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and 12.3
million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane,
ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these
sites:
 Company       Location              Product      Capacity
(bbls)
 Sunoco        Newark, N.J.       petroleum        700,000
 Enterprise    Providence, R.I.   propane            n/a
 Kinder Morgan Carteret, N.J.     petroleum       7,200,000
 Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, N.J.  petroleum       3,500,000
 Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y.   petroleum       2,959,700
 Motiva        Sewaren, N.J.      petroleum          n/a
 First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J.   petroleum          n/a
 (Compiled by Bruce Nichols, Janet McGurty, Kristen Hays and
Selam Gebrekidan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐