FACTBOX - U.S. East Coast energy sites brace for Irene

Aug 24 Oil terminals and refineries from the Bahamas to New York were bracing for Hurricane Irene on Wednesday.

The major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph (185 kph) roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the U.S. East Coast by the weekend. [ID:nN1E77N00M]

Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm does not threaten significant crude oil and natural gas production.

The region, known as PADD I, also is the second smallest of the five U.S. refining regions, with most of the area's fuel being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship from Europe. But there are six refineries and numerous storage and shipping terminals on or near the coast.

OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS

* Buckeye Partners ( BPL.N ) planned to shut its 21.6 million-barrel storage facility near Freeport on Grand Bahama Island by Wednesday night until after Irene passes.

* Statoil ( STL.OL ) also planned shutdown of its 6.75 million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island. [ID:nN1E77N16O]

REFINERIES

* PBF Energy said it was preparing for storm conditions at its 182,200 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, and its 160,000bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery.

* ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said it was monitoring the storm as a precaution for its 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery at Linden, New Jersey. [ID: nN1E77N1A4]

OTHER FACILITIES THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY IRENE:

OIL REFINERIES

Capacity in Padd 1 totals 1.7 million bpd, most on or near coast.

Company Location Capacity (bpd)

ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pennsylvania 190,000

Hess Corp ( HES.N ) Port Reading, New Jersey 70,000

Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania 194,000

Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 355,000

MAJOR OIL PRODUCTS PIPELINES

Total products demand is 5.4 million bpd, most met by imports or pipelines

Company Crude or prods Capacity (bpd)

Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a

Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a

COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)

Location Capacity (annual)

Maryland (Baltimore)

CONSOL Energy ( CNX.N ) 12 million short tons

Chesapeake 4

Virginia (Hampton Roads)

Pier IX 14

Lambert's Point ( NSC.N ) 30

DTA 20

OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE

Capacity in PADD 1 totals 61 million barrels of crude oil, petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and 12.3 million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane, ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these sites:

Company Location Product Capacity (bbls)

Sunoco Newark, N.J. petroleum 700,000

Enterprise Providence, R.I. propane n/a

Kinder Morgan Carteret, N.J. petroleum 7,200,000

Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, N.J. petroleum 3,500,000

Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y. petroleum 2,959,700

Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a

First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a (Compiled by Bruce Nichols, Janet McGurty, Kristen Hays and Selam Gebrekidan)