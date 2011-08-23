UPDATE 4-U.S. alerts East Coast to Hurricane Irene threat

* "Very large storm" seen moving up U.S. Atlantic seaboard
* Washington, New York could feel storm's impact
* Turks-Caicos, Bahamas warned of "dangerous" storm surge
(Updates with Irene weakening, adds Bahamas, Carolina detail)
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU, Aug 23 The United States put its
eastern seaboard on alert for Hurricane Irene on Tuesday as the
powerful storm barreled up from the Caribbean on a path that
could hit the U.S. coast on the weekend.
Even as the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season
pounded the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeast Bahamas
with battering winds and rain and dangerous storm surge,
coastal residents in Florida and the Carolinas were preparing
for Irene's approach.
"I pray God's blessing on us all," Bahamas Prime Minister
Hubert Ingraham said as he urged residents of his Atlantic
archipelago nation southeast of Florida to take shelter.
Irene is the ninth named storm of the busy
June-through-November season [ID:nN1E77M1W4] and looks set to
be the first hurricane to hit the United States since Ike
pounded the Texas coast in 2008.
It weakened on Tuesday to a Category 1 hurricane on the
five-step Saffir Simpson scale of intensity, but could
strengthen into a major Category 3 storm with winds over 111
miles per hour (178 km per hour) by Thursday, the Hurricane
Center forecasters said
While warning the entire U.S. East Coast to be on the
alert, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig
Fugate and National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said it
was too early to be certain where Irene would directly hit the
coastline.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"We're going to have a very large tropical cyclone move up
the Eastern Seaboard over the next five to seven days," Read
said on a conference call in which he spoke along with Fugate.
The "best guess" forecast was that it would approach the
coast of the Carolinas on Saturday morning as a major storm of
Category 3 or upward, Read said.
After that, the already saturated New England region of the
East Coast could also be at particular risk for torrential
rains, high winds and flooding from Irene, Fugate said. Major
eastern cities like Washington and New York could feel some
impact from Irene, the forecast indicated.
In a separate development, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake
struck the U.S. East Coast, shaking Washington, New York and
other cities. [ID:nN1E77M1DF]
Irene could put a damper on Sunday's dedication ceremony
for the new memorial honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther
King Jnr. on Washington's National Mall. Tens of thousands of
people, including President Barack Obama, were expected to
attend.
Forecasts showed Irene posing no threat to U.S. oil and gas
installations in the Gulf of Mexico.
SALT HARVEST HALTED
Irene was heading west-northwest over the Turks and Caicos
Islands and southeastern Bahamas.
At 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), it had top winds of 90 miles per hour
(150 kph) and was centered 110 miles (180 km) east of Great
Inagua Island in the southern Bahamas. Forecasters warned that
a storm surge up to 13-feet (4 metres) high could wash over
parts of the Bahamas.
Cruise line Royal Caribbean (RCL.N) rearranged itineraries
for six ships, skipping two scheduled stops at its Coco Cay
island in the Bahamas so staff could prepare and evacuate.
Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL.N) changed ports of call or
shifted the arrival or departure times at ports for seven of
its ships, a spokesman said.
Morton Salt shut down its operations on Great Inagua
because rain melts the salt cake in its crystallizers, leaving
it unable to continue the salt harvest. The company temporarily
laid off 100 workers this month after getting more than double
the average rainfall in July.
"We are hoping and praying we don't get any more
precipitation from this hurricane," said Glen Bannister, Morton
Salt's managing director.
In North Carolina, where Irene was forecast to come ashore
on Saturday, Governor Bev Perdue urged residents to make sure
they had three days worth of food, water and supplies.
"You may lose water or electrical power during the storm,
and grocery stores and other businesses may be closed. Also
make sure you know the evacuation routes," Perdue said.
Evacuations were to begin on Wednesday for parts of North
Carolina's Outer Banks, the stretch of barrier islands and
beaches jutting into the Atlantic Ocean. Tourists were ordered
to leave some areas.
At a hardware store in Charleston, South Carolina, Carlito
Resnicki, 29, hauled sheets of plywood to his car to board up
his home. "I have a wife. ... Mama Bear said go buy plywood, so
I came."
Irene could still swing farther east away from the U.S.
coast. But if it skirts North Carolina's Outer Banks without
weakening and then plows northward through the heavily
populated mid-Atlantic and New England coasts as a Category 1
or 2 hurricane, "It could become one of the ten most damaging
hurricanes in history," hurricane expert Jeff Masters of
private forecaster Weather Underground wrote in his blog.
Obama was briefed about Irene while on vacation at the
Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. He signed an
emergency declaration on Monday for Puerto Rico after the storm
pummeled the U.S. territory with heavy rains and winds. Puerto
Rican authorities reported power outages and some flooding, but
there were no reports of deaths or injuries.
(Additional reporting by Manuel Jimenez in Santo Domingo,
Jane Sutton and Tom Brown in Miami, Harriet McLeod in
Charleston, S.C., Barbara Liston in Orlando; Writing by Pascal
Fletcher; Editing by Christopher Wilson)