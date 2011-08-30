版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 23:11 BJT

Much of U.S. northeast paralyzed by Irene flooding

 * Roads in Vermont cut off from flooding as rivers crest
 * New Jersey suburbs under water while nearby NYC buzzes
 By Scott Malone and Grant McCool
 WEST DOVER, Vt./WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Aug 30 (Reuters) -
Vermont planned to airlift food and water to inland towns cut
off by Hurricane Irene, which left much of the U.S. northeast
paralyzed on Tuesday two days after causing the worst flooding
in decades.
 Irene killed about 40 people when it dumped 5 to 15 inches
(12 to 38 cm) of rain over a 24- to 36-hour period on Saturday
and Sunday while it raged northward from North Carolina though
the populous East Coast. [ID:nN1E77S0K6]
 Swollen rivers were still cresting on Tuesday and flood
plains remained under water in northeastern states that were
already soaked by an unusually wet summer.
 Utilities restored electricity to roughly half the 6.7
million customers who had power knocked out, and New York City
mass transit and air travel crept back to normal. Irene hit
over the weekend as a hurricane, then weakened to a tropical
storm over New England and dissipated after tracking into
Canada.
 Hundreds of thousands of homes were damaged, some swept
away in the torrent.
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
  TAKE A LOOK on Irene                         [ID:nSTORM]
  Vermont flooded after torrential rain    [ID:nN1E77S0N2]
  Storm map:                link.reuters.com/zyw43s
  Reuters Insider:          link.reuters.com/tuz43s
  ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 In the city's New Jersey suburbs, flood victims anxiously
waited for waters to recede while New York City buzzed anew,
slowed only temporarily by an unprecedented preemptive shutdown
of its mass transit system and an evacuation order.
 Vermonters already beaten down by the prolonged U.S.
economic slump saw homes washed away by the floods, then were
forced to cope with washed out roads that isolated rural
communities and complicated recovery from the state's worst
flooding in more than 80 years.
 "Economically, I'm devastated," said Betsey Reagan, owner
of Dot's Diner in West Dover, Vermont. "Who knows what is going
to happen, how long it is going to take to take to get all this
lost. We'll miss the foliage season, who knows what the winter
is going to be like. Tourists can't come if the roads aren't
open."
 The timing of the storm, at the end of summer and before
the Labor Day holiday weekend, was particularly troubling for
businesses whose peak season comes in the fall and winter when
visitors flock to see leaves turn colors and for skiing.
 Some 260 Vermont roads remained closed and the state was
beginning to deploy crews of workers, backed up by the National
Guard, to repair them.
 The state planned to distribute food and water to towns cut
off from supplies due to road outages. In some cases those
supplies would be airlifted in, said Mark Bosma, a spokesman
for the Vermont Division of Emergency Management.
 Meanwhile New Jersey residents continued to bail out
flooded basements and clear trees and branches from the
streets. Many roads remained impassable because of flooding.
 "I guess I'm going to head home and wait a couple more
days," said textile company worker Joe Dilizia, 70, could not
get to his job on Tuesday morning because the main road in town
was turned into a lake. "It all depends on the river as it
starts to recede."
 Irene killed at least 38 people in 11 states, in addition
to three who died in the Dominican Republic and one in Puerto
Rico when the storm was still in the Caribbean, authorities
said.
 Total economic damage could reach $20 billion, Standard &
Poor's Senior Economist Beth Ann Bovino said. Hundreds of
thousands of homes suffered damage, raising questions about how
much would be covered by insurance as many homeowner policies
do not cover flood damage. [ID:nN1E77S0KB]
 U.S. President Barack Obama pledged aid for cash-strapped
states and cities, but the federal money was not expected to
cover all the costs for local jurisdictions already facing a
fiscal crisis.
  (Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jackie Frank)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐