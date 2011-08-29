版本:
2011年 8月 30日

Kinder Morgan reopens NYH terminals except for one

NEW YORK Aug 29 Kinder Morgan KMP.N said on Monday it had reopened all oil products terminals in the Northeastern United States except for the 7.8 million barrel terminal in Carteret, New Jersey.

The terminals were closed ahead of Hurricane Irene which roared up the East Coast over the weekend.

Joe Hollier, a spokesman for the company said that Carteret remained closed by flood waters which makes it difficult to assess the state of the facility.

"We have got a lot water and we are still pumping it out," he said. (Reporting by Janet McGurty) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))

