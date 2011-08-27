Hurricane Irene makes landfall on U.S. coast -NHC

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. Aug 27 Hurricane Irene made landfall on Saturday near Cape Lookout on the coast of eastern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Irene, carrying winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/hour), was a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale and was moving north northeast at 14 mph (22 km/hour), the Miami-based center said. (Reporting by Ned Barnett, Joe Rauch and Miami newsroom)