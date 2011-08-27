Hurricane Irene makes landfall on U.S. coast -NHC

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. Aug 27 Hurricane Irene made landfall on Saturday near Cape Lookout on the coast of eastern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Irene, carrying winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/hour), was a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale and was moving north northeast at 14 mph (22 km/hour), the Miami-based center said. (Reporting by Ned Barnett, Joe Rauch and Miami newsroom)
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: