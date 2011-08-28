版本:
Irene causes up to $400M Carolinas losses-EQECAT

NEW YORK Aug 28 Hurricane Irene caused between $200 million and $400 million in insured losses in the Carolinas, catastrophe modeling company EQECAT said on Sunday.

EQECAT said the bulk of the losses came from North Carolina. Its estimate only covered the Carolinas; further estimates on the rest of the U.S. East Coast are expected Monday. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Eric Beech)

