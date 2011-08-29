UPDATE 4-Irene losses less than once feared

* 'Significant levels' of insured loss forecast
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Hurricane Irene caused $3
billion to $6 billion in insured losses, catastrophe modeling
company AIR Worldwide said on Monday, affirming the insurance
industry's suspicion the impact was not as bad as feared.
In the days leading up to Irene, some had expected a $10
billion hit, though as Irene actually made land it appeared the
storm was not doing the damage it was expected to do. AIR,
whose estimate covers U.S. onshore properties, develops
software that insurers use to model exposure to disasters.
Insurance shares rallied sharply on Monday, far outpacing
the broader market, on relief the payouts would not be as bad
as they could have been.
Even so, some analysts said the storm may have been
something of a worst-case scenario for large U.S. property
insurers such as Allstate Corp (ALL.N) and Travelers Companies
Inc (TRV.N), enough to wipe out some or all of their
third-quarter earnings, but not enough to cause an industrywide
increase in prices after years of weakness.
Allstate shares rose 8.5 percent and Travelers rose 5.1
percent, in line with European insurers, which rose on relief
the damage from Irene was not as bad as feared. Twenty of the
22 companies in the S&P insurance index outperformed the
broader market. .GSPINSC
Millions of people throughout the Northeastern United
States were still flooded and without electricity on Monday,
particularly in rural Vermont and suburban New Jersey. Totaling
those losses is expected to take time, as is the process of
figuring out how many of the affected had government-backed
flood insurance.
By some accounts, the insured losses in the Carolinas were
as little as $200 million after the storm made landfall there
Saturday.
$10 BILLION EVENT?
Before the hurricane, some feared Irene could be a $10
billion event or more. Analysts and insurance executives
suggested something above $15 billion could bring a structural
change to the insurance market, pushing prices higher around
the world after three years of weakness.
It seemed unlikely Irene would hit that mark, with trade
groups such as the Insurance Information Institute and the
Property and Casualty Insurers of America saying estimates
below $5 billion sounded right.
"The impact to insurers from Irene is probably not large
enough to cause increased pricing and will not result in a
broad (property and casualty) cycle turn because we estimate
there is still least $100 billion of excess U.S. P&C industry
capital," Barclays Capital said in a note on Monday.
Between the Caribbean and the Carolinas, AIR competitor
Eqecat has estimated losses of no more than $1 billion. AIR
Worldwide has previously forecast losses of $1.1 billion just
for the Caribbean. The third key player in catastrophe modeling
for the insurance industry, RMS, has not weighed in with a
figure.
On Monday, RMS did say the damage so far is much more likely
to be from flood and storm surge than wind, which would get the
insurance industry off the hook for most of the losses and push
the payout burden onto the National Flood Insurance Program.
The shares of the world's top three reinsurers -- Munich Re
(MUVGn.DE), Swiss Re RUKN.VX and Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) -- rose
4 to 6 percent as analysts said they did not expect that any
losses would force a change to 2011 estimates. [ID:nL5E7JT0ID]
This year already was the most expensive for natural
disasters, mostly because of the costs of the March earthquake in
Japan.
